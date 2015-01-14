NEW YORK Jan 14 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday awarded $95.40 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 37 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
This was the smallest amount since $42.19 billion to 29
bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on Jan. 2, New York
Fed data showed.
On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $107.32 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 42 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
