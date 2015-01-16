NEW YORK Jan 16 The Federal Reserve on Friday
awarded $135.84 billion of four-day fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 41 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Thursday, the U.S. central bank allotted $96.52 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 35 bidders, including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
The U.S. bond market will be closed on Monday for the Martin
Luther King holiday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)