NEW YORK Jan 28 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday awarded $163.55 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 61 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was the highest amount awarded in a week.

On Tuesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $136.68 billion in overnight reverse repos to 50 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)