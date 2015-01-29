NEW YORK Jan 29 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $148.78 billion of fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 55 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $163.55 billion in overnight reverse repos to 61 bidders, including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)