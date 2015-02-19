FOREX-Euro tumbles from 6-month peak as Macron win in France spurs profit-taking
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 19 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $30.0 billion of seven-day term fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 34 bidders at an interest rate of 0.06 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
Fifty-three bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies submitted $73.585 billion in bids with interest rates ranging from 0.05 percent to 0.10 percent.
At the term reverse repo operation a week ago, the U.S. central bank allotted $10 billion in 7-day RRPs to 17 bidders also at an interest rate of 0.06 percent.
Fifty-five bidders submitted $69.387 billion in bids with interest rates ranging from 0.06 percent to 0.10 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, May 8 Shares in a real estate developer, a cable company and the Canadian creator of the Teletubbies show all rose on Monday after being promoted at an event in New York where hedge fund managers present a diverse range of investment ideas.