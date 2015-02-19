NEW YORK Feb 19 The Federal Reserve on Thursday
awarded $133.11 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse
repurchase agreements to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05
percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.
On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $157.27 billion
in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders including Wall Street
dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance
agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.
Earlier Thursday, the Fed awarded $30 billion worth of
seven-day term RRPs to 34 bidders at an interest rate of 0.06
percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)