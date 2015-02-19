NEW YORK Feb 19 The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $133.11 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 46 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank allotted $157.27 billion in overnight reverse repos to 46 bidders including Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and mortgage finance agencies, also at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Earlier Thursday, the Fed awarded $30 billion worth of seven-day term RRPs to 34 bidders at an interest rate of 0.06 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)