BRIEF-NuStar Logistics L.P. says priced $550 mln amount of 5.625% senior notes due April 2027
* NuStar Energy L.P. announces pricing of offering of senior notes
NEW YORK Nov 18 The Federal Reserve awarded $158.32 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Tuesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 38 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.
This was the biggest daily award since the $186.28 billion to 72 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent on Oct. 31.
Tuesday's amount compared with the $115.56 billion awarded to 36 bidders on Monday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* S&P says Northeastern Illinois University debt rating lowered three notches to 'B' on budget uncertainty; On watch negative