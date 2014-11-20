NEW YORK Nov 20 The Federal Reserve awarded $163.03 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 44 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This was slightly less than the $167.38 billion awarded to 39 bidders on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)