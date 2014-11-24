NEW YORK Nov 24 The Federal Reserve awarded $133.56 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Monday at an interest rate of 0.07 percent to 42 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

This was less than the $162.47 billion awarded to 44 bidders on Friday at an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)