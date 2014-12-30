NEW YORK Dec 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $39.62 billion of overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements to 32 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

This was more than Monday's allotment of $29.17 billion of overnight reverse repos to 21 bidders at an interest rate of 0.05 percent.

Monday's award was the smallest since Dec. 23, 2013, when the Fed awarded $28.76 billion to 31 bidders at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, according to Fed data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)