NEW YORK Dec 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Monday awarded $50 billion in term reverse repurchase agreements
in the second of four weekly test operations in an effort to see
how the tool might be used when it decides to tighten monetary
policy.
The central bank will pay Wall Street dealers, money market
funds, mortgage finance agencies and other qualified
participants a "stopout" interest rate of 0.07 percent for the
21-day reverse repos (RRP) due on Jan. 5, 2015, the Fed said via
the New York Federal Reserve website.
Bids submitted at the stopout rate were awarded about 94
percent of the amount submitted, it said.
Sixty-eight participants submitted $75.1 billion worth of
bids, with 45 of them receiving awards, the Fed said.
Last week, the Fed awarded $50 billion in 28-day term RRP at
a stop-out rate of 0.08 percent. Forty of 71 participants
submitted $101.93 billion worth of bids, equivalent to 92
percent of the submitted bids.
For more details, see
(Reporting by Richard Leong)