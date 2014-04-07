BRIEF-Chengdu Hi-tech Development sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 mln yuan to 105 mln yuan
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
WASHINGTON, April 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve will give banks two more years to divest collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that fall under the Volcker rule, which bans banks from making a range of risky investments.
The Fed said banks will now have until July 21, 2017 to conform their ownership interests in the funds, which pool together risky loans. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 86 million yuan to 105 million yuan
* Q1 net profit 269,327 dinars versus loss 170,137 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2psIwhO) Further company coverage: