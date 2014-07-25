WASHINGTON, July 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday approved a resubmitted capital plan from Zions Bancorporation, part of an annual stress test of banks' financial robustness.

In March, the Fed objected to the bank's 2014 capital plan because it did not meet the minimum 5 percent capital requirement in a simulated economic downturn.

