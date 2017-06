Reuters Market Eye - Shares in private sector lender Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS) fall 2.5 percent after L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH.NS) sold 7.99 million shares in the bank at an average price of 453.37 rupees

L&T Finance on Monday said it plans to raise about $65 million by selling its 4.7 percent stake in the bank, according to a source and a term sheet obtained by Reuters.

Dealers say less bids at top end of the price range for block sale is keeping the stock under pressure.