MUMBAI Nov 14 Private sector lender Federal Bank expects net interest margins to be around 3.7 percent in the current financial year, its top official said on Monday.

The bank expects the second half of the next financial year to be better for business growth, Shyam Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive, told reporters, on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum event in Mumbai.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)