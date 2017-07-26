FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Federal Bank first-quarter profit rises 26 percent, lags estimates
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 26, 2017 / 7:29 AM / in a day

Federal Bank first-quarter profit rises 26 percent, lags estimates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016.Mukesh Gupta/File photo

Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS) posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.

Net profit rose to 2.10 billion rupees ($32.61 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 1.67 billion rupees a year earlier, the mid-sized private sector lender said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2uWwGCa

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.51 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 2.42 percent at end-June, compared with 2.33 percent at March-end.

Shares in Federal Bank were trading 3.2 percent lower after the results in the BSE Sensex that gained 0.36 percent.($1 = 64.4025 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.