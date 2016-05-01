Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- May 17, 2017

Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-May 17 Nagpur, May 17 (Reuters) – Soyabean oil in edible section and linseed oil in non-edible section today strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by local traders amid a firming trend in producing regions and weak supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in Malaysian palm oil and reported demand from South-based traders also helped to push up these oils, according to sources, sources said Wednesday.