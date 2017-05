A man uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note at a money exchange shop in Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Federal Bank's (FED.NS) shares fall after the lender reported disappointing March quarter results on Saturday.

Net profit was at 2.22 billion rupees in the quarter ended March 31, versus 2.38 billion rupees in the same period last year, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Provisions rose more than six-fold to 981.8 million rupees in the quarter.

Shares of the bank down 3 percent while the broader BSE Sensex up 0.29 percent.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)