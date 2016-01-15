(Adds dropped word "percent" in last graph)

Jan 15 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said on Friday it will not proceed with a previously announced separation of its motorparts division, nearly a year after it deferred the move.

The company, controlled by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said in September 2014 it would separate the motorparts and powertrain businesses into two publicly traded companies. (reut.rs/1Zq9ws5)

However, the auto parts maker in February deferred the spinoff to allow for integration of acquisitions.

The Southfield, Michigan-based supplier said on Friday it will continue to operate in two independent businesses - motorparts and powertrain - with separate CEOs who will report directly to the company's board.

Icahn, known for pushing companies to split, took control of Federal-Mogul when it emerged from bankruptcy in 2007.

The separation was originally expected to be completed in the first half of 2015.

Icahn Associates Corp owned about 82 percent of Federal-Mogul shares as of Sept. 30.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)