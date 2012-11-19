(Corrects year in first paragraph to 2013, from 2017.)
MOSCOW Nov 19 Russian state-run Federal Grid
Company is to invest 775.5 billion roubles ($24.4
billion) over five years from 2013.
FSK, which operates the country's largest electricity
transmission network, will use 581 billion roubles from its own
funds and borrow 202 billion to invest an average 155 billion
per year, the energy ministry said on Monday.
Earlier this year, a document seen by Reuters suggested FSK
should consider an additional share issue for private investors
to fund its investment programme.
On Nov. 15, FSK reported first-half net profit fell nearly
40 percent to 14 billion roubles after margins were squeezed by
rising costs and a government block on price increases.
Earlier this year, acting-deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin
proposed merging power grid firm MRSK with
FSK. Sechin is currently chief executive of Rosneft,
Russia's largest oil company, and chairs the Kremlin's energy
commission.
FSK emerged during the 2007-08 utilities reform when
state-controlled power monopoly RAO UES was broken up into three
main divisions: wholesale and regional generators, distribution
grids and FSK.
($1 = 31.7765 roubles)
(Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexei
Anishchuk; Editing by Dan Lalor)