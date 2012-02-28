Feb 28 Federal-Mogul Corp, the
auto parts supplier controlled by Carl Icahn, reported a
fourth-quarter net loss after a $304 million impairment charge
stemming from a drop in the value of some of its product lines.
Federal-Mogul said the increase in value of its other
reporting units, including its Powertrain division, would
"largely offset" the impairment charge.
The company reported a net loss of $239 million, or $2.42
per share, compared with net income of $45 million or 45 cents
per share, a year before. Sales were $1.7 billion, up from $1.6
billion a year earlier.
Stripping out one-time items, Federal-Mogul reported a
profit of $51 million, or 51 cents per share, up from $38
million, or 38 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2010.
Analysts, on average, had expected adjusted earnings per
share of 44 cents and sales of $1.75 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.