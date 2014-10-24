Oct 24 Federal National Mortgage Association
:
* Fannie mae, fhfa reach $170 million cash
settlement of shareholder
lawsuit -- court papers
* Settlement resolves claims by fannie mae shareholders from
November 2006 to
September 2008
* Settlement allocates $123.8 million to holders of common
stock, $46.2 million
to holders of preferred stock
* Settlement resolves claims that fannie mae misled
shareholders about its risk
management, mortgage exposure, and capitalization prior to
being put into
conservatorship -- court papers
* Settlement papers filed with U.S. district court in Manhattan