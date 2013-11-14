By Karen Brettell
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 14 Talk that banks may lose an
interest rate perk for parking excess cash with the Federal
Reserve was revived on Thursday, after Janet Yellen said the
U.S. central bank may consider cutting the rate.
The Fed introduced the Interest on Excess Reserves rate
(IOER) during the depths of the financial crisis in 2008 as a
means of helping the central bank control short-term interest
rates. Excess reserves at the Fed have ballooned to around $2.3
trillion, from near nothing before their introduction, Fed data
shows.
The Fed pays banks 0.25 percent interest on excess cash
held at the Fed, much higher than the market Fed funds rate for
banks lending to each other overnight, currently about 0.09
percent.
The rate has been criticized, however, for encouraging banks
to park cash idly with the central bank instead of using funds
to lend to companies and consumers that many say is needed to
stimulate the economy and reduce unemployment.
Yellen, who has been nominated to succeed Fed chair Ben
Bernanke at the end of January, said on Thursday that cutting
excess reserves is "something that the FOMC has discussed, and
the board has considered, on past occasions, and it is something
we could consider going forward."
Market speculation that the Fed may be nearer to acting on a
cut also increased on Thursday after influential firm Medley
Global Advisors said in a report that the Fed may cut the excess
reserve rate, noting that it has more flexibility to do so now
that it has been testing its reverse repurchase agreement
program.
In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the
financial system by borrowing funds overnight from banks, large
money market mutual funds and others, and offering them Treasury
securities as collateral. This helps the Fed control short-term
rates as the supply of collateral can stop market disruptions
from rates falling to zero or into negative territory as cash
floods into short-term markets.
The Fed has been testing this program since September.
"The logic for cutting the IOER now, would be to better
align the IOER with other short-term rates and hopefully
encourage greater market-based lending," said Kenneth Silliman,
head of short-term rates trading at TD Securities in New York.
"With the creation of reserve draining facilities, like the
Overnight Reverse Repo Facility, the Fed now has the ability to
better align rates without destabilizing money markets given
that the Fed can essentially put a 'floor' on short-term rates
by injecting collateral/draining reserves into the market. This
would have a stabilizing effect," he said.
Some market participants remain concerned, however, that
cutting the interest the Fed pays on excess reserves would not
encourage more bank lending, but instead lead to more cash
flooding into money funds, pushing down rates and hurting
savers' returns even with the reverse repo facility.
Yellen also noted concerns about money market disruptions in
her comments on Thursday.
"We've worried that if we were to lower that rate too close
to zero we would begin to impair money market function. And
that's been the consideration on the other side. But it
certainly is a possibility," she said.
Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed,
also raised the possibility of cutting the rate this week as an
option to spur greater economic activity.
"Under a goal-oriented approach, the committee would respond
to (a) weak outlook by providing more monetary stimulus - for
example, by lowering the interest rate being paid to banks on
their excess reserves," Kocherlakota said.