* Inquiry sparked by allegations from Fed critic Ron Paul
* Barney Frank had asked Fed to investigate allegations
* Fed inspector general says no evidence to back up claims
By Dave Clarke and Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, April 3 The Federal Reserve did not
help the Watergate burglars get cash, stonewall congressional
inquiries in the 1970s political scandal or help Iraqi leader
Saddam Hussein get a $5.5 billion loan to purchase weapons in
the 1980s, the agency's inspector general said in a report
posted on the Fed's website on Tuesday.
The release touches on subjects seldom associated with the
U.S. central bank. It comes after an inquiry that grew out of
allegations made by U.S. Representative Ron Paul, a Fed critic
and Republican presidential candidate, at a congressional
hearing in February 2010.
Following the hearing, then-House Financial Services
Committee Chairman Barney Frank asked the Fed to investigate
what, if any, inappropriate role the central bank played in the
Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard
Nixon or weapons purchases by Saddam Hussein.
"We did not find any evidence of undue political
interference with Federal Reserve officials related to the 1972
Watergate burglary or Iraq weapons purchases during the 1980s,"
the Fed's inspector general told Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in a
letter dated March 30.
"Specifically, regarding the first Watergate allegation, we
did not find any evidence of undue political interference with
or improper actions by Federal Reserve officials related to the
cash found on the Watergate burglars."
The inspector general's office operates independently of the
Fed. It said in its report that the Fed's general counsel
reviewed the findings and "stated that our report confirmed past
statements by Federal Reserve officials."