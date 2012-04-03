* Long-time Fed critic Ron Paul sparked probe
* Government investigation lasted some 16 months
* More than 3,000 pages of testimony reviewed
By Dave Clarke and Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, April 3 The Federal Reserve did not
help the Watergate burglars get cash, stonewall congressional
inquiries into the 1970s political scandal or help former Iraqi
leader Saddam Hussein get a $5.5 billion loan to buy weapons in
the 1980s, the agency's inspector general said in a report
posted on the Fed's website on Tuesday.
The report is the result of a political tiff in 2010 that
touched off a sizeable government investigation on topics seldom
associated with the U.S. central bank.
The Federal Reserve has become a punching bag in the
Republican presidential race because of its easy-money policies
after the recent financial crisis.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's aggressive efforts to support
the economy have further enraged long-time Fed critics such as
Representative Ron Paul, who is seeking the Republican
presidential nomination.
The watchdog report is based on charges Paul made at a
congressional hearing in February 2010, in which he questioned
whether the Fed has been used to funnel money to illicit causes,
including the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency
of Richard Nixon and weapons purchases by Saddam Hussein.
Following the hearing, then-House Financial Services
Committee Chairman Barney Frank asked the Fed to investigate
what, if any, inappropriate role the central bank played in
those areas.
The result was a roughly 16-month government investigation
that involved extensive fieldwork.
"We did not find any evidence of undue political
interference with Federal Reserve officials related to the 1972
Watergate burglary or Iraq weapons purchases during the 1980s,"
the Fed's inspector general told Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke in a
letter dated March 30.
"Specifically, regarding the first Watergate allegation, we
did not find any evidence of undue political interference with
or improper actions by Federal Reserve officials related to the
cash found on the Watergate burglars."
The inspector general's office operates independently of the
Fed. It said in its report that the Fed's general counsel
reviewed the findings and "stated that our report confirmed past
statements by Federal Reserve officials."
EVIDENCE, INTERVIEWS
The federal watchdog reviewed more than 3,000 pages of
transcribed testimony of congressional hearings that included
accounts from 37 witnesses on the break-in at the Democratic
National Committee's offices located in Washington's Watergate
complex in 1972.
Boxes of Watergate-related documents, including memos,
photographs, and summaries of the investigation were examined
during the inspector general's inquiry.
The staff involved in the report also visited the Gerald R.
Ford Presidential Library and Museum in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to
review the collection of then-Fed Chairman Arthur Burns.
The inspector general's office wanted to show whether or not
Burns tried to block investigations on the source of cash found
on the burglars.
Employee interviews were also conducted at regional Federal
Reserve Banks to better understand cash processing in the 1970s
and to gather more information about the money found on the
Watergate burglars.
To obtain more evidence regarding the Iraq allegation, the
watchdog searched the Federal Reserve archives. While attempting
to find any evidence of loans connecting the Fed and Hussein or
Iraq during the 1980s, the inspector general consulted legal
staff and reviewed supervision of foreign banks.
They also looked for evidence that would connect the central
bank with any foreign institutions dealing in unauthorized loans
that benefited Iraq, and obtained records to look for any
unusual lending practices.
To address the allegations that Fed bank examiners in
Atlanta failed to note $5.5 billion being funneled to Iraq from
a local branch of an Italian bank, the inspector general's
office conducted numerous interviews among Fed officials and
bank examiners.
The report "did not find any evidence of undue political
interference with Federal Reserve officials" to indicate that
the Fed help secure a $5.5 billion loan to Iraq for weapons.