BRIEF-Albaraka Turk secures $213.0 million murabaha syndication loan
* Secures $213.0 million murabaha syndication loan with the participation of 12 banks from 8 countries
Sept 30 Federal Reserve Board:
* Announced approval of notice under section 4 of bank holding company act by Chemical Financial Corp, to acquire Northwestern Bancorp, and its unit
* Also approved applications by Chemical's subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, also of midland, to merge with Northwestern Bank Further company coverage: [CHFC.O NWBM.PK]
* Secures $213.0 million murabaha syndication loan with the participation of 12 banks from 8 countries
* Q1 revenue EUR 0.6 million ($642,060.00) versus EUR 1.0 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)