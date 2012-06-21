Small is lucrative for Wachtell, corporate America's legal defense force
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.
June 21 Safety and transportation systems maker Federal Signal Corp said it would sell its federal signal technologies business to 3M Co for $110 million in cash.
The company said it intends to use proceeds from the transaction, expected to close in the second half of 2012, primarily to reduce debt.
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysian anti-graft investigators began collecting documents at the headquarters of Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV) on Thursday in their probe of corruption and abuse of power at the world's third-largest palm oil company.