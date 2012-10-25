Oct 25 Pittsburgh asset manager Federated Investors Inc said its third-quarter profit rose 46 percent

For the three months ended Sept. 30, Federated reported net income of $55.8 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with net income of $38.3 million, or 37 cents per share in the same period a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average expected the company to report net income of 41 cents a share in the most recent quarter.