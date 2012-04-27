* Fund waivers Q2 $20 mln pretax hit
BOSTON, April 27 Fee waivers on money market
mutual funds could r educe second-quarter, pre-tax income at
Federated Investors Inc by around $20 million, a
decrease from last quarter, Chief Financial Officer Thomas
Donahue said on Friday.
Federated, the third-largest U.S. manager of money market
funds, has been forced to waive some of its fees to prevent
yields from going negative. In the first quarter, the waivers
cut pr e-tax profits by $22.3 million, Federated reported after
the market closed on Thursday.
Donahue spoke on a conference call with investors and
analysts on Friday.
Shares of the Pittsburgh asset manager were up 1 percent to
$21.60 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
Friday.
Most of Federated's total managed assets -- $363.6 billion
at March 31 -- were held in money funds and related separate
accounts and have been suffering from low interest rates. The
low rates have forced the Pittsburgh asset manager, like many of
its peers, to waive fees just to keep investors from fleeing.
The waiver impact of $22.3 million in the first quarter was
less than the $27 million Federated had estimated several months
ea rlier. [I D:nL4E8CR4ZY]
The figure was up from a $13.1 million impact in the same
quarter a year ago, but lower than the $26.1 million impact
during the fourth quarter of 2011.