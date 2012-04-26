* Federated Investors Q1 net $42.3 mln vs $33.2 mln year-ago
* Fee waivers on money funds grow, but less than expected
April 26 Federated Investors Inc said on
Thursday that first-quarter net income rose 27 percent on lower
legal costs and as fee waiver pressure eased.
For the three months ended March 31, the Pittsburgh asset
manager reported net income of $42.3 million, or 41 cents per
share, compared with profit of $33.2 million, or 32 cents per
share, in the same period a year ago.
Analysts on average expected Federated to report earnings of
39 cents per share, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
As one of the largest managers of money market mutual funds,
Federated has suffered from low yields in recent years and from
fears about tighter federal regulations after the financial
crisis. Yet its shares have been among the industry's best
performers in 2012 to date on expectations that heavy industry
lobbying has set back the likelihood of major changes any time
soon.
First-quarter revenue fell to $230.3 million from $238.9
million a year earlier. The pre-tax impact of money market fund
fee waivers was $22.3 million, up from $13.1 million in the
year-ago quarter.
However, the impact of the waivers in the first quarter was
lower than the company had forecast, around $27 million, as
rates improved on some of the repurchase agreements held by the
funds.
Operating expenses fell to $159.9 million from $182.4
million a year ago. The year-ago figure included non-recurring
legal expenses, Federated said.