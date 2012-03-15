* Federated leads industry push-back, threatens suit

* Federated CEO says new rules would "poison" industry

By Ross Kerber

March 15 For a company fighting for its life against proposed new rules on money market mutual funds, Federated Investors Inc sure is trading like a winner.

Shares in the Pittsburgh asset manager have risen 42 percent in 2012 through Wednesday, among the most of any asset manager.

The gain looks out of place for a company whose chief executive Christopher Donahue recently warned that three potential new rules were "three different types of poison" that would "kill or seriously injure a 40-year-old great business," the $2.6 trillion money fund industry.

The tough rhetoric from Donahue and other fund industry executives has slowed the drive for new rules sought by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairwoman Mary Schapiro. Investors and analysts who follow the company say the industry pushback has helped raise Federated's share price.

"People now see that the (money market) issue is going to be a long battle," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jeffrey Hopson said.

Even if the outcome is only less-severe rule changes, that could still be a net positive for Federated, said Richard Platte, executive vice president of investment adviser Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc of Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

More than three out of every four dollars of Federated's assets under management are money market assets, the most of any publicly traded money manager.

"The clouds don't have to go away. They just have to lift a little bit," Platte said. His firm owns about 700,000 Federated shares, keeping the stake stable in recent months while the debate plays out.

Regulators have been nervous about the stability of money funds since one of the industry's best-known "broke the buck" in the fall of 2008 and reported a net asset value below the $1 per share level many investors expect.

The SEC in 2010 imposed new liquidity and transparency requirements on the funds, but some specialists say the industry remains vulnerable to runs by investors. Problems could cascade to other parts of the financial system since the funds are huge buyers of corporate commercial paper.

"Today, the money-market fund industry and, by extension, the short-term credit market, is working without a net," Schapiro said in a speech on Feb. 24.

Schapiro, who may not have enough support among her fellow commissioners to pass the new rules, also acknowledged the growing resistance. "It's hard to miss the hue and cry being raised by the industry," she said.

LOBBYING FOR VOTES

Schapiro's views have gotten some support from officials at other agencies like the Federal Reserve. But the SEC's two Republican commissioners have been skeptical of the need for more changes, as has Democrat Luis Aguilar -- a sometime Schapiro ally whose vote may prove crucial in the money fund debate.

Specifically under review are proposals that would allow fund net asset values to "float" away from $1, or to require some type of "capital buffer," or to restrict redemptions.

Companies like Federated worry the changes would drive customers away to other vehicles such as bank accounts or offshore funds.

Donahue and executives from other big money fund sponsors like State Street Corp have been making noise to keep the status quo. At their worst, rule changes "will ultimately destroy the money market fund industry," Fidelity Investments' General Counsel Scott Goebel wrote the SEC on March 1.

Family-controlled Fidelity of Boston had $449 billion in money market assets at the end of 2011, according to its annual report, and has the most total U.S. money fund assets of any money manager according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit. JPMorgan Chase & Co's investment management unit is in second place, and Federated third.

Money market assets made up just 30 percent of Fidelity's total assets under management at year-end. In contrast, the $285.1 billion that Federated held in money market assets at Dec. 31 accounted for 77 percent of its total assets, the highest percentage of any major money fund operator.

The heavy reliance on money funds pushed down Federated's shares 42 percent through 2011, finishing the year at $15.15. In addition to the concerns about new fund rules, low interest rates have forced money funds to waive billions of dollars in fees just to keep customers invested in the funds.

Federated said last month that fee waivers could reduce its pretax income in the current quarter by $27 million, and that waivers will continue at least until late in 2014 based on recent Fed commentary about interest rates.

CLIMATE CHANGE

With the most skin in the game, Federated has been out in front lobbying against potential changes. In addition to the "poison" comment, Donahue has also threatened to sue to block new rules and mentioned the possibility of changing the company's capital structure.

Donahue and other Federated executives would not comment further, a company spokeswoman said.

Federated still has its skeptics, among them hedge fund managers and short-sellers expecting the stock's run-up to end. The number of Federated shares sold short hit 15.1 million shares last July, around the same time the share price dropped from around $24 to near $16, according to data on the website of the Nasdaq exchange.

Short interest then fell below 6 million shares at the end of October. But as the shares have recovered, so too have bets against the company. Short interest has risen steadily for the past few months and stood at 17 million shares on Feb. 29, the most recently reported period.