Oct 25 Federated Investors Inc, a Pittsburgh asset manager, said third-quarter profit rose 46 percent as better yields allowed the company to reduce fee waivers on its money funds.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, Federated reported net income of $55.8 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $38.3 million, or 37 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Analysts on average expected 41 cents a share, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

The higher earnings were due partly to a decrease of $19.4 million in the fee waivers that Federated granted investors in its money market mutual funds, which like competitors are suffering from very low interest rates.

The results also included insurance proceeds, which cut pre-tax operating expenses by $17.3 million and increased earnings per share by 11 cents.

Federated said its board declared a dividend of $1.75 per share, consisting of a 24 cents quarterly dividend and a $1.51 special dividend. The dividend is payable Nov. 15 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, Federated said.

Shares of Federated have been steady around $21 in recent months as regulators in Washington debate potential new regulations for money market funds.

New rules could have a major impact on Federated since money funds make up the majority of the company's managed assets. But whether significant new policies will be put in place remains unclear.