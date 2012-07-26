* EPS 39 cents vs. Wall Street view of 40 cents
* Fee waivers fall as money funds find higher yields
July 26 Money manager Federated Investors Inc
said second-quarter net income fell 5 percent as
operating expenses rose, but lower fee waivers helped revenue.
For the three months ended June 30 the Pittsburgh company
said on Thursday it earned $40.4 million, or 39 cents per share,
down from $42.4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the same
period a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had
expected Federated to earn 40 cents per share. The results were
released after the close of trading.
Total managed assets were $355.9 billion at June 30, up from
$349.4 billion a year earlier but down from $363.6 billion at
March 31, 2012.
Operating expenses rose six percent to $163.1 million
compared to a year ago including higher distribution and
compensation costs.
As one of the largest operators of money market mutual
funds, Federated has been hamstrung by low interest rates that
have forced it and competitors to waive billions of dollars of
fees just to keep clients in the vehicles.
Federated said revenue increased by $6.4 million, or 3
percent from a year ago, to $232.1 million, due primarily to a
decrease of $9.1 million in voluntary fee waivers related to
certain money market funds, and due to an increase in average
fixed-income assets.
Federated said its directors declared a quarterly dividend
of 24 cents per share payable August 15, the same as in May.