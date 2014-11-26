Nov 26 The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) named Carlos Marques of Spanish stock market operator BME and Tim Grange of Intercontinental Exchange Inc as board members.

FESE represents over 40 securities exchanges in equities, bonds, derivatives and commodities from 30 countries, including Germany's Deutsche Boerse, the Warsaw Stock Exchange and Spain's BME. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)