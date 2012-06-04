(Corrects to clarify David Bronczek is CEO of FedEx Express, not of FedEx Corp)

June 4 FedEx Corp said it will retire from service an additional 24 aircraft and take a charge of $84 million after tax, or 26 cents a share, in the current quarter.

It has already retired five aircraft this quarter and plans to shed 21 more in the next fiscal to modernize its fleet.

"Along with the decisions to retire these 50 aircraft, we are also developing detailed operating and cost structure plans to further improve our efficiency," FedEx Express CEO David Bronczek said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)