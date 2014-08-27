Aug 27 A U.S. federal appeals court on Wednesday
concluded that FedEx Ground drivers in California and Oregon are
employees and not independent contractors, and can therefore
pursue claims for alleged unpaid wages and benefits under state
and federal labor laws.
The decision by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, sitting in Portland, Oregon, reversed a lower
court's ruling and would allow the drivers working for FedEx
Ground, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp, to move forward with
their lawsuits in federal court.
FedEx said on Wednesday that it will challenge the decision.
