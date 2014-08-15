BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 15 FedEx Corp was indicted on Friday in a U.S. criminal case for conspiracy to launder money over deliveries for illegal online pharmacies, according to a court filing.
The company already faced several criminal counts, including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. FedEx has pleaded not guilty to those charges. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.