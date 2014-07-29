By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 28
SAN FRANCISCO, July 28 FedEx Corp has
hired some of the hard-hitting attorneys who represented home
run slugger Barry Bonds to defend against criminal allegations
that FedEx knowingly shipped packages from illegal online
pharmacies.
Cristina Arguedas and Allen Ruby were retained by FedEx last
week, according to court records. Both Northern California-based
attorneys have a history of representing high-profile clients,
including Bonds, who was convicted of one count of obstruction
of justice in 2011 in connection with a steroids investigation.
Bonds was sentenced to 30 days of home confinement, which
was put on hold as the verdict is under appeal.
Arguedas and Ruby declined to comment on Monday on FedEx. A
FedEx representative could not immediately be reached.
FedEx was indicted earlier this month on 15 criminal counts,
including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Senior
managers at the company were repeatedly warned that illegal
pharmacies were using its services, the indictment said.
Instead of stopping the conduct, FedEx devised policies so
it could continue, the filing said.
FedEx strenuously denied the charges, saying it was
innocent. In a statement, a spokesman said U.S. prosecutors in
San Francisco are asking that the company assume responsibility
for the legality of millions of packages a day.
"We are a transportation company. We are not law
enforcement," he said.
Arguedas is a well known California defense lawyer who was
part of O.J. Simpson's defense team in the 1990s. In addition to
Bonds, Ruby has also represented a variety of corporate clients
in civil matters, including Facebook Inc and
Hewlett-Packard Co.
FedEx is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. The company
has said it will plead not guilty.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is United States of America vs. FedEx Corporation,
FedEx Express Inc and FedEx Corporate Services Inc, 14-cr-380.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)