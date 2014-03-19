March 19 FedEx Corp, the world's No. 2 package delivery company, posted lower-than-expected profit on Wednesday, saying it was significantly hurt by winter storms.

Shares of the company fell 2.2 percent to $135.59 before the markets opened.

For the third quarter, the company earned $378 million, or 1.23 a share, on revenue of $11.3 billion.

Analysts expecting earnings of $1.45 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago)