By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Dec 18 FedEx Corp posted a 14 percent
rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday on stronger margins and
cost cuts, but results missed Wall Street estimates, which
overshadowed the company's confident forecast for the holiday
shopping season.
Wall Street analysts expressed disappointment at the slight
dip in revenue at the express delivery business, FedEx's biggest
unit. They also noted softening volume growth for ground
deliveries.
Average daily volume at FedEx Ground rose 8 percent in the
fiscal second quarter, slowing from the 11 and 10 percent growth
in the previous two quarters, and below the 10 percent expected
by Logan Purk, an analyst at Edward Jones.
A 3 percent rise in overall revenue to $11.4 billion and
success in ongoing cost cutting efforts helped offset some of
the volume weakness.
FedEx earned $500 million, or $1.57 a share, in the second
quarter ended Nov. 30, versus $438 million, or $1.39, in the
same quarter last year.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.64 as per
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the global shipping company slid as much as 3
percent in premarket action. By mid-morning, the stock dipped
0.1 percent at $138.93 on the New York Stock Exchange.
SEES STRONG HOLIDAY SEASON
FedEx predicted a strong holiday season and forecast
full-year earnings per share growth between 8 percent and 14
percent above last year. Previously, its outlook was for growth
between 7 percent and 13 percent.
While part of that boot to earnings per share will be
attributed to the company's repurchase of 10 million shares year
to date, FedEx has also said it expects shipping volumes to pick
up during the holiday season.
In October, the company forecast more than 85 million
shipments during Cyber Monday week, up 13 percent from last
year.
On a conference call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer
Alan Graf said seasonal increases in volume, revenue, and
operating income related to cyber Monday week will come in the
third quarter this year, not the second quarter as it was last
year.
"More than a quarter of the volume that we see in peak comes
in Cyber Week. And if you think about it, that volume and
revenue and profit was all shifted to the third quarter," added
FedEx Ground chief executive Henry Maier.
Cyber Monday comes right after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
as employees return to work and many make purchases on their
office computers. The holiday shopping season is the biggest
selling period for retailers. Retailers use services like FedEx
and United Parcel Service Inc when customers buy online.
COST CUTS HELP
Last year, FedEx outlined a multi-year plan to reign in
costs, which the company said would boost profits by $1.7
billion.
The company, seen as a bellwether because its results
reflect economic activity, has been revamping routes and
trimming capacity to Asia and other international markets to cut
costs and stem a decline in its express division. The unit has
suffered as clients choose slower, cheaper delivery options.
For the second quarter, revenue at its express delivery
segment dipped to $6.84 billion from $6.86 billion last year.
CFO Graf said fuel costs decreased 8 percent in the quarter,
due to a six percent lower jet fuel prices and fewer flight
hours.
Dave Bronczek, chief executive of the company's express
division said FedEx has been using high reliability, low fuel
planes like the 777s in its international network, and replacing
older planes as a part of being cost effective. running cost
effectiveness.