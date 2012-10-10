Oct 10 Package delivery company FedEx Corp
on Wednesday cut its forecast for global growth in 2013
for the second time this year, citing slower growth in China,
recession in some European economies and high energy prices.
"We are operating in the most tepid post-recession recovery
in the modern era," David Bronczek, chief executive of FedEx's
Express unit, told a biannual analyst and investor meeting in
Memphis, Tennessee.
FedEx said it now expects global gross domestic product to
grow by 2.6 percent in 2013. That is down 0.1 percentage point
from the company's September forecast, which had already marked
a 0.3 point reduction from the company's forecast earlier in the
year
The outlook for 2013 represents a slight rise from FedEx's
outlook for 2.3 percent growth this year.
Emerging markets, especially in Asia, will show faster
growth, the company said, and they remain bright spots for the
world economy.
FedEx, a barometer of economic activity because of the broad
range of goods it moves, kept its estimate of 2013 U.S. growth
unchanged at 1.9 percent. However, it said it now expects 2012
U.S. growth of 2.1 percent, a 0.1 point reduction from last
month.
Positives for the U.S. economy include a recovering housing
market, strong auto sales and stable financial markets.
Uncertainties include post-election policies, the "fiscal cliff"
that may mean deep budget cuts in the new year, and energy
prices, company executives said.
FedEx plans to boost profits by $1.7 billion a year by the
end of its 2016 fiscal year, partly by cutting costs at its
Express unit.
FedEx shares were up 4.6 percent at $89.54 in early trading.