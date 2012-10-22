Oct. 22 FedEx Corp said on Monday it
plans to hire 20,000 seasonal workers, the same as last year, to
handle holiday shipping volume that it expects will be up more
than 13 percent.
An ongoing increase in e-commerce and last-minute orders
amid a slow-growing economy will mean more deliveries for
companies like FedEx that can handle fast shipments.
FedEx, which is closely watched as an indicator of consumer
demand and economic health, anticipates handling more than 280
million shipments during the holiday season between Thanksgiving
and Christmas.
The company said the impact of an increase in holiday
shipments was included in its fiscal 2013 earnings outlook.
For the second time this year, FedEx cut its forecast for
global growth in 2013, citing slower growth in China, recession
in some European economies and high energy prices.
FedEx can add the same number of seasonal workers as last
year because it has been hiring staff throughout 2012,
especially at the Ground and SmartPost divisions that will
handle the bulk of the holiday volume, said T. Michael Glenn,
executive vice president of market development and corporate
communications.
Dec. 10 is expected to be its busiest day ever with some 19
million shipments - a 10 percent increase from last year.
E-commerce will drive the shipping volume on so-called "Green
Monday," which falls on the second Monday of December and kicks
off the heaviest online shipping week of the year.
As more shoppers buy their holiday gifts on the Internet or
via mobile phone, it means higher shipping volume for FedEx and
United Parcel Service - both of which have delivery
contracts with most of the biggest Internet retailers.
Delivery volumes for FedEx's busiest day of the year have
consistently grown, and will be nearly double the 9.8 million
shipments it handled in 2005.
U.S. retail sales are expected to rise 4.1 percent this
holiday season, though a slower pace than in prior years,
according to the National Retail Federation.
Online holiday sales, excluding travel, are expected to
increase 16.8 percent from last year to as much as $54.5
billion, FedEx said, citing eMarketer data.
"We always see a significant push for last-minute orders,
and a lot of it has to do with procrastination, which for FedEx
is a good thing during the holiday season," Glenn said in an
interview.
Global economic weakening and concerns about expiring tax
cuts in the United States could keep many consumers on the hunt
for discounts and waiting until the last minute to order holiday
gifts.
Retailers are keeping inventory fairly lean, so a jump in
orders beyond expectations could boost demand for the quick
deliveries that FedEx and United Parcel Service provide.
"Clearly businesses are waiting to see what happens with the
election, the fiscal cliff and the election's impact on other
policy decisions that may affect energy prices," Glenn said.
FedEx said 82 percent of its ground deliveries are shipped
in three business days or less, 61 percent are delivered in 2
business days or less, and 24 percent are delivered the next
business day.
Large chain stores including Toys R us [TOY.UL}, Kohl's Corp
, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Macy's Inc have
announced plans to add more holiday workers this year, based on
the view that consumers will spend modestly more than last year
as the economy mends gradually.
"There are a lot of high-tech products out there and people
are saving money in other places to spend on these goods," Glenn
said. "We certainly are expecting a strong peak season for
FedEx."
UPS, the largest package delivery company, could give
insight into its seasonal hiring plans when it reports quarterly
results on Tuesday.
UPS added about 55,000 workers for the holidays last year,
10 percent more than it hired in 2010.