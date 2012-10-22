* Holiday deliveries rose 10 pct in 2011
* FedEx plans to add 20,000 seasonal workers, same as 2011
* Volume growth driven up by e-commerce
By Lynn Adler
Oct. 22 FedEx Corp on Monday forecast a
13 percent annual increase in holiday shipping volume, driven by
e-commerce and last-minute orders, but stuck to its view of a
tepid economy that is pushing customers to pick cheaper shipping
options.
The company plans to hire 20,000 seasonal workers, the same
as last year, when its holiday deliveries rose 10 percent, to
handle the more than 280 million shipments it expects during the
season between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"On-line shopping is here to stay regardless of economic
concerns," said Kevin Sterling, BB&T Capital Markets analyst in
Richmond, Virginia.
"A lot of this is going through SmartPost, a cheaper
delivery option. Customers are moving to a slower mode of
shipping, which drives down (FedEx's) revenue per package."
FedEx, closely watched as an indicator of consumer demand
and economic health, said an increase in holiday shipments was
already i n cluded in its fiscal 2013 earnings outlook.
FedEx twice this year has cut its 2013 global forecast,
citing slower growth in China, recession in some European
economies and high energy prices. The company also reduced its
profit outlook because customers have been opting for slower and
less expensive shipping options.
FedEx can add the same number of seasonal workers as last
year because it has been hiring staff through 2012, especially
at its Ground and SmartPost divisions, which will handle the
bulk of the holiday volume, said T. Michael Glenn, executive
vice president of market development and corporate
communications.
The company said Dec. 10 - so-called Green Monday - is
expected to be its busiest day ever with some 19 million
shipments - a 10 percent increase from last year.
E-commerce will drive the shipping volume on Green Monday,
which falls on the second Monday of December and kicks off the
heaviest online shopping week of the year.
Green Monday was the third heaviest shopping day after Cyber
Monday and Black Friday last year -- two shopping days that
follow the Thanksgiving holiday.
"Despite everything we read, the world's not ending, at
least not before Christmas this year," said Jeffrey Kauffman, a
managing director at Sterne Agee.
As more shoppers buy their holiday gifts on the Internet or
via mobile phone, it means higher shipping volume for FedEx and
United Parcel Service - both of which have delivery
contracts with most of the large Internet retailers.
Delivery volumes for FedEx's busiest day of the year have
consistently grown, and will be nearly double the 9.8 million
shipments it handled in 2005.
FedEx has gained share of catalog and other Internet orders
via SmartPost in which it delivers packages to the U.S. Postal
Service, which in turn makes final delivery to residential
customers, Kauffman noted.
SmartPost average daily package deliveries jumped 18 percent
to 1.7 million in fiscal 2012.
U.S. retail sales are expected to rise 4.1 percent this
holiday season, a slower pace than in prior years, according to
the National Retail Federation.
Online holiday sales, excluding travel, are expected to
increase 16.8 percent from last year to as much as $54.5
billion, FedEx said, citing eMarketer data.
"We always see a significant push for last-minute orders,
and a lot of it has to do with procrastination, which for FedEx
is a good thing during the holiday season," FedEx's Glenn said
in an interview.
FedEx said 82 percent of its ground deliveries are shipped
in three business days or less, 61 percent are delivered in 2
business days or less, and 24 percent are delivered the next
business day.
"There are a lot of high-tech products out there and people
are saving money in other places to spend on these goods," Glenn
said. "We certainly are expecting a strong peak season for
FedEx."
UPS, the largest package delivery company, could give
insight into its seasonal hiring plans when it reports quarterly
results on Tuesday. UPS added about 55,000 workers for the
holidays last year, 10 percent more than it hired in 2010.
The company's shares declined 1.2 percent in midafternoon
trading at $90.96 on the New York Stock Exchange.