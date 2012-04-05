* Terms not disclosed
* FedEx sticking to organic growth, small purchases in
Europe
April 5 FedEx Corp said Thursday it is
buying family-owned Polish shipping company Opek Sp.z o.o, for
an undisclosed amount, as it steadily expands in Europe.
FedEx, the world's No. 2 package delivery company, has said
it plans to grow organically and through small purchases in
Europe, where it expects a mild Euro-zone recession.
Its FedEx Express division will have access to Opek's
domestic ground network, which has an estimated $70 million in
revenue and 12.5 million shipments annually, Memphis,
Tennessee-based FedEx said in a statement.
The transaction is expected to close in the summer.
"We have an excellent strategy that has steadily advanced
our position in the region, and we are well-positioned for
profitable growth as we increase the number of direct-served
locations in Europe," FedEx Chief Executive Officer Frederick
W. Smith said in a statement.
FedEx entered the Polish package delivery market in 1989.
Larger rival United Parcel Service Inc last month
agreed to buy Dutch company TNT Express NV for about
$6.8 billion.
UPS's purchase of TNT will boost its position as the world's
largest package delivery company outside the United States.