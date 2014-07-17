BRIEF-Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte
* Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte to discover and develop bispecific antibodies
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 FedEx said it is innocent of drug charges brought by U.S. prosecutors over online pharmacy shipments and will plead not guilty, according to a statement on Thursday.
"FedEx transports more than 10 million packages a day," the company said. "The privacy of our customers is essential to the core of our business. This privacy is now at risk."
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Merus announces closing of global strategic research collaboration with Incyte to discover and develop bispecific antibodies
* Park National Corporation reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* J C Penney extends stockholder rights plan to protect tax benefits