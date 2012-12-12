NEW YORK Dec 11 FedEx Corp ignored
suspicions by an employee that it "systematically" overcharged
business customers for years by billing them for higher
residential delivery rates, according to emails made public in a
lawsuit against the company.
"I have brought this to the attention of many people over
the past five or six years, including more than one managing
director, and no action has been taken to address it," Alan
Elam, a FedEx sales executive, wrote in an August 2011 email
that was unsealed on Monday by a federal judge in Memphis.
"My belief is that we are choosing not to fix this issue
because it is worth so much money to FedEx," he wrote in a
separate email to an unidentified superior the same day.
A FedEx spokeswoman said the 11 documents unsealed "do not
tell the entire story of this case," according to reports by the
Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg. She said the company will
continue to defend itself against the allegations in court.
The spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Tuesday evening.
The emails, which FedEx had tried to keep confidential, were
filed as part of a lawsuit seeking class-action status. It
alleges the package delivery company routinely charged higher
residential fees for deliveries to obviously non-residential
addresses, including courthouses, government offices and
commercial office buildings.
Companies as large as Bank of America and Toyota
Motor Credit, along with government agencies such as
the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Office, were overcharged,
the lawsuit asserts.
The suit was filed more than a year ago in U.S. District
Court for the Western District of Tennessee.
The case is Manjunath A. Gokare P.C. v. Federal Express
Corp., U.S. District Court for the Western District of
Tennessee, 11-02131.