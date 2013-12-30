NEW YORK Dec 30 New York City has sued FedEx
Corp, accusing the package delivery company of illegally
delivering millions of contraband cigarettes to people's homes,
violating a 2006 settlement.
Monday's lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan and seeks $52 million of civil fines and unpaid taxes
from FedEx, which is based in Memphis, Tennessee.
It marks one of the last acts by the administration of New
York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose more than decade-old
campaign to ban smoking in various public and private places has
been credited with saving thousands of lives and become a
blueprint for other cities.
According to the city, FedEx created a "public nuisance"
through its partnership with Shinnecock Smoke Shop, located on
the Shinnecock Indian Nation reservation in Southampton, New
York, to ship untaxed cigarettes to residential homes.
FedEx allegedly did so despite, and even while negotiating,
a February 2006 agreement with then-New York Attorney General
Eliot Spitzer to stop such deliveries in New York, an agreement
later expanded to cover deliveries throughout the country.
The city said FedEx delivered about 19.5 tons, or 55,000
cartons, of cigarettes to city residents in 9,900 shipments from
2005 to 2012 and deprived it of a $15 excise tax on each carton.
A typical carton has 200 cigarettes.
FedEx's activity violated various federal and state laws,
including an anti-racketeering statute, the complaint said.
The city wants FedEx to pay a $49.5 million fine, equal to
$5,000 per shipment, plus $2.48 million representing triple the
lost tax revenue. It also wants FedEx to hire an independent
monitor to ensure future compliance and provide training.
A FedEx spokeswoman was not immediately available to
comment. A lawyer for the company had no immediate comment.
Corporation Counsel Michael Cardozo, who brings lawsuits on
the city's behalf, was not immediately available to comment.
City and state officials have long fought in court to
collect taxes on cigarettes sold by Indian-owned businesses.
The Shinnecock Indian Nation did not immediately respond to
a request for comment. Neither it nor the smoke shop are
defendants in the FedEx lawsuit.
New York City Mayor-elect Bill de Blasio takes office on
Jan. 1, ending Bloomberg's 12-year mayoralty. De Blasio has
named former U.S. Attorney Zachary Carter in Brooklyn, New York,
to succeed Cardozo as the city's top lawyer.
The case is City of New York v. FedEx Ground Package System
Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 13-09173.