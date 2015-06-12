CORRECTED-BRIEF-Brookfield Business Partners names Gordon Hicks CEO of BGIS (May 4)
(Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners) Brookfield Business Partners Lp:
June 12 Parcel delivery service FedEx Corp said it would record a $2.2 billion non-cash pretax charge related to a change in the way it accounts for pensions.
The accounting change will have no effect on employees' pension benefits or the funding requirements for any pension plans or cash flows, FedEx said on Friday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Corrects headline in May 4 BRIEF to say Gordon Hicks was named CEO of BGIS, not of Brookfield Business Partners) Brookfield Business Partners Lp:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor market that could seal the case for an interest rate increase next month despite moderate wage growth.