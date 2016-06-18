India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
SAN FRANCISCO The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday dismissed all criminal charges against FedEx Corp in a case where the company was accused of shipping packages from illegal online pharmacies despite repeated warnings, according to a court filing.
Trial had begun earlier this week in San Francisco federal court, and FedEx faced a potential $1.6 billion in penalties.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on the reasons for the abrupt dismissal.
In a statement, FedEx spokesman Patrick Fitzgerald said the company has always been innocent and the case should never have been brought.
"The government should take a very hard look at how they made the tremendously poor decision to file these charges," Fitzgerald said. "Many companies would not have had the courage or the resources to defend themselves against false charges."
According to the indictment, FedEx was warned "on no less than six different occasions" that illegal Internet pharmacies were using its services to distribute prescription drugs. Senior managers were among those who received warnings, the filing said.
However, in court this week U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said FedEx was "factually innocent" and had offered to cooperate with the government during its investigation, according to the Recorder, a California legal publication.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.