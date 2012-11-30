Nov 30 FedEx Corp, the No. 2 U.S.
package-delivery company, said on Friday it will raise its
average rates for ground shipments and home deliveries by 4.9
percent beginning in January.
The increase reflects a 5.9 percent raise in published rates
at FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery, offset by a lower fuel
surcharge.
The move comes two weeks after larger rival United Parcel
Service Inc disclosed a 4.9 percent hike for its 2013
shipping charges.
Results of both companies in recent months have been pinched
by an uncertain global economy, which has both eaten into the
overall volume of goods being shipped and caused customers to
choose less expensive shipping methods.
FedEx next month is scheduled to report results for its
third fiscal quarter, with analysts braced for a 10 percent drop
in per share earnings, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Over the past year, FedEx shares are up 15.6 percent and UPS
shares are up 7.5 percent. Both lag the 18.5 percent rise of the
broad Standard & Poor's 500 index.